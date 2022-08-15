CCTV released after valuable perfume stolen from TK Maxx in Bury St Edmunds

The incidents happened at TK Maxx in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Suffolk police

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after high-value perfume was stolen from a Bury St Edmunds store.

Perfume and other beauty products were taken from the TK Maxx shop, Robert Boby Way, on July 6, July 12 and August 13.

On the first occasion, the items, which police said were valuable, were recovered.

Police have released a picture of a man they believe can help with the investigation into the thefts.

Anyone who recognises the man is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/52107/22.