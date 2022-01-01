Police called to more than 360 incidents over New Year's Eve

Suffolk Police responded to hundreds of incidents over New Year's Eve. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Drink driving, public order offences and concerns for welfare were among more than 360 calls made to Suffolk Police on New Year's Eve.

Suffolk police responded to 361 incidents in the 11-hour period between 7pm on December 31 and 6am on January 1.

While there were no major incidents, a spokesman said officers were called to missing person cases, drink driving, concerns for welfare, domestic abuse and public order offences.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We have had a busy Christmas and New Year and we have also had to deal with the impact of Covid on our officers and staff while continuing to police Suffolk.

"Call centres have worked hard and received hundreds of calls every day, we appreciate the high demand for 999 calls has meant it has taken longer to answer the 101 calls."