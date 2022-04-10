Man and woman arrested in Orford as police probe holidays sold on social media

A man and a woman in their 30s were arrested after police raided a home in Orford in February as part of a probe into holidays being sold on social media. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Police have arrested two people in Orford on suspicion of fraud as they investigate holidays being sold on social media.

Officers raided a home in the village in February following reports of people being sold discounted holidays on social media.

A man and a woman in their 30s were arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation. They have since been released under investigation as the probe continues.

A Suffolk police spokeswoman said: "As the investigation continues police are asking people not to speculate on social media, however officers are urging anyone with information relating to holiday scams or those who feel they may have been a victim of such a crime to report this to Action Fraud.

"For those looking to book a holiday, police advise to be aware of ‘too good to be true’ holiday offers online and never pay directly into a private individual’s bank account or by cash."

More information on holiday fraud is available here.