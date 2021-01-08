Accountant and Uber Eats courier caught in Christmas drink-drive crackdown

Published: 7:30 AM January 8, 2021

Suffolk police's annual Christmas drink and drug-driving campaign took place throughout December

Two drivers have appeared before magistrates after being caught over the limit during the Christmas period.

The pair were among the latest to be fast-tracked into the earliest available remand court as part of an annual crackdown after being charged with excess alcohol offences.

First in the dock at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Thursday, Myles Andrews admitted driving with 91 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit being 35mcg.

The 54-year-old accountant blamed a wet, muddy surface for his Mercedes C300 losing control near his home in Cemetery Road, Wickhambrook, at about 7.30pm on December 22.

Andrews told magistrates he was "mortified" by what happened, adding: "It was a mad moment. I've been preaching to my children for years about not drink-driving."

Andrews said he and his partner had gone out for a meal and had too much to drink.

He was banned from driving for two years and fined £2,400.

Meanwhile, Ilie Bahica's licence will soon be revoked after he was caught behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta while over the limit in Orwell Country Park on Boxing Day.

The 18-year-old Uber Eats driver, of Chevallier Street, Ipswich, admitted being in charge of a vehicle with 62mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

Police had been called to the car park area at about 2.45am and found Bahica with another male, surrounded by a dozen bottles of beer inside and outside the car.

Prosecutor Wayne Ablett said both were given strong words of advice about Covid restrictions, and told to tidy up and return home.

When police returned an hour later, they found the Ford Fiesta had moved about five metres, with Bahica still in the driver's seat, holding a bottle of beer.

Jeremy Kendall, mitigating, said Bahica had intended to have a few drinks and walk home after driving to the park at about 10.30am.

"The onus was on him to demonstrate he would walk home but, having been warned, he was still there an hour later," he added.

Bahica was fined £250, handed 10 penalty points, and stands to have his licence revoked, having amassed at least six points within his first two years on the road.