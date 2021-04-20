'Stay vigilant' – Elderly Bury St Edmunds woman asked for bank details by doorstep cold caller

Published: 1:34 PM April 20, 2021

A woman from Bury St Edmunds told a cold caller to leave her property on Cornfield Road. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man claiming to be from a bank visited an elderly woman at her home in Bury St Edmunds.

He asked for her to transfer money from her bank account on Thursday, April 15 at about 10am while waiting outside the woman's home on Cornfield Road.

The woman in her 80s told the man to leave, which he did, and no money was taken.

He is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, slim, and about 50-years-old.

Anyone who has knowledge of who the person was or who has experienced a similar scenario should contact Bury St Edmunds CID, quoting crime number 37/18834/21 on 101.

Suffolk police is also urging residents to stay vigilant by asking them to always use a door chain and spy hole viewer, never open your door unless you know who it is, always ask for identification before opening the door and if in doubt keep people out.

Residents are also told to put a sign on their door saying ‘No Cold Callers’