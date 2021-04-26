70 vehicles stopped in day of action to 'disrupt' criminals

Published: 5:35 PM April 26, 2021

A total of 70 vehicles were stopped by police in Newmarket in a day of action aimed at "disrupting and frustrating the activities of criminals".

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team brought vehicles believed to be involved in crime back to a check site at Newmarket's George Lambton playing field.

Part of the aim was to catch organised crime groups, who travel across county borders using the roads.

Two arrests were made – one for immigration offences and one for a failure to appear before the courts.

Two vehicles were seized for insurance and licence matters, while 63 Traffic Offence Reports were issued for motorists not wearing seatbelts, driving without licences, driving overweight or dangerous vehicles and having defective tyres or brakes.

Only 18 vehicles left the check site clear of any offences.

Pc Matthew Dale, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, said: "The purpose of this operation is to continue to make Suffolk a hostile environment for criminals who use the road network and to also provide reassurance to the community.

"These days of action are a fantastic example of partner agencies coming together to help making the county a safer place and yesterday's activities were really well received by the members of the public.

"Working with partner agencies, the day also gives us the opportunity to remove unsafe vehicles from the roads and carry out enforcement where necessary."