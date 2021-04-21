Published: 1:35 PM April 21, 2021

Road users are being reminded of the laws surrounding e-scooters by Suffolk police during a national safety campaign.

The constabulary supported the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) "2 Wheels" campaign last week to coincide with operation "Close Pass" – both highlighting the dangers faced by cyclists when motorists drive too closely near them.

The campaigns aimed to educate and raise awareness over safety and road users' behaviour, with motorcyclists in particular 16 times more likely to be involved in a serious or fatal collision compared to car drivers – despite making up just 1% of the motoring population.

As well as monitoring popular roads in marked and unmarked vehicles and engaging with road users, officers also used the week to highlight laws over e-scooters.

The electric scooters, which although are legal to purchase in the UK, are illegal to ride on public roads, cycle lanes and pavements – and can only be used on public land.

They are treated the same as a motor vehicle by the Department for Transport, with riders without insurance facing up to six penalty points and a £300 fine.

Those without a licence face up to a £100 fine and three to six points.

Temporary chief inspector Jon Chapman of the Roads and Armed Policing Team - Credit: Steve Adams

Temporary chief inspector Jon Chapman, head of the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, said the lifting of lockdown was an important time to remind road users of the law.

T/CI Chapman said: "As we have seen riders being disproportionally involved in serious collisions when they only make up a small fraction of the total road users, we want to use this campaign to encourage motorists and cyclists to think about the safety of those on two wheels.

"Riders must of course consider their own safety and be responsible road users as much as anyone else, but I would urge drivers of other vehicles to take extra care when travelling near to cyclists or motorcyclists and recognise that they are more vulnerable. Don’t drive too closely to them and allow plenty of room if overtaking.

"We also want people to make sure they are aware of the current legislation in respect of e-scooters so they do not unwittingly commit an offence and find themselves being issued with a penalty notice.”