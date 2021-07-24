Did drinkers behave on first Friday night after Freedom Day?

Published: 12:31 PM July 24, 2021

A queue formed outside Isaacs later in the evening as people enjoyed the the pub's reopening Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

Friday night was expected to be a big one with clubs reopening in Suffolk for the first weekend after Freedom Day and all social distancing restrictions lifted in pubs and bars.

Suffolk police were gearing up for a busy night but they were not called to any major incidents in the county.

Superintendent Janine Wratten, of Suffolk police, revealed officers received no reports of any major incidents connected with revellers enjoying the first weekend night out without restrictions in 16 months.

She said police have been preparing for the reopening for several weeks but was pleased to report officers were only called to minor incidents overnight.

Supt Wratten said: "It was really without incident. There was nothing really of note.

"Although the restrictions were easing, we were doing so much work to make sure this was a success. We had so much confidence in our officers.

"My message at the moment is to enjoy yourselves, but please keep following the rules that places are setting out."

Although restaurants, pubs and bars are no longer required to have social distancing measures in place, many venues have opted to keep some Covid rules in place as case rates are rising rapidly.

Many are still asking customers to wear masks while moving around inside, buffet services have been reintroduced but with safety measures in place and table service remains in operation at some pubs.



