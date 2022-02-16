News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Two serving Suffolk police officers charged with making threatening calls

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:09 PM February 16, 2022
IB-15-Norfolk-Police-2012-crim

William Brazier and Mahfuj Motlib, of Suffolk police, have appeared in court in London - Credit: IAN BURT

Two police officers currently serving with Suffolk Constabulary have appeared in court after being charged with communications offences.

William Brazier, from Sudbury, and Mahfuj Motlib, of Ipswich, appeared before Westminster Magistrates' Court today.

Brazier, 21, has been charged under section 1 of the Malicious Communications Act 1988, namely malicious communications via a telephone call conveying a threat, as well as unauthorised access of a computer and knowingly or recklessly obtaining personal data.

Motlib, 29, has been charged under section 1 of the Malicious Communications Act 1988, namely malicious communications via a telephone call conveying a threat.

The pair are of a Police Constable rank and remain serving officers in restricted duties, pending the outcome of the legal proceedings.

Both the officers pleaded not guilty at this hearing.

They were released on bail and are due to appear for another hearing before the Old Bailey on Tuesday, March 15.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

