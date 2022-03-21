Suffolk police feature on BBC's Crimewatch Live

Members of staff from Suffolk Constabulary have featured on the BBC One programme Crimewatch Live this morning speaking about modern slavery.

Olga Filatova a modern slavery and vulnerable communities advisor and Carol Dickinson the modern slavery and vulnerable communities coordinator spoke on the programme today (March 21) to presenter Rav Wilding about modern slavery and how they care for victims.

During the segment, Ms Filatova spoke about the force's Go Bag initiative which is designed to provide essential items for victims of modern slavery and human trafficking, who often have nothing.

Modern Slavery and Vulnerable Communities Advisor Olga Filatova (right) featured on the show - Credit: Suffolk police

Contents inside the bag include a wash bag with toiletries, for men and women, a basic mobile phone including a £10 top-up, a food voucher and a panic alarm.

Speaking on the show Ms Filatova said: "We are giving victims who have had their basic human rights stolen a little bit of dignity and those bags will provide them with everything they need."