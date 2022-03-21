News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Suffolk police feature on BBC's Crimewatch Live

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:32 PM March 21, 2022
Programme Name: Crimewatch Live - TX: n/a - Episode: Crimewatch Live - S15 - Generics (No. Generics)

Suffolk Constabulary featured on Crimewatch Live today to speak about modern slavery - Credit: BBC Studios

Members of staff from Suffolk Constabulary have featured on the BBC One programme Crimewatch Live this morning speaking about modern slavery. 

Olga Filatova a modern slavery and vulnerable communities advisor and Carol Dickinson the modern slavery and vulnerable communities coordinator spoke on the programme today (March 21) to presenter Rav Wilding about modern slavery and how they care for victims. 

During the segment, Ms Filatova spoke about the force's Go Bag initiative which is designed to provide essential items for victims of modern slavery and human trafficking, who often have nothing. 

Modern Slavery and Vulnerable Communities Advisor Olga Filatova (right) featured on the show 

Modern Slavery and Vulnerable Communities Advisor Olga Filatova (right) featured on the show - Credit: Suffolk police

Contents inside the bag include a wash bag with toiletries, for men and women, a basic mobile phone including a £10 top-up, a food voucher and a panic alarm.

Speaking on the show Ms Filatova said: "We are giving victims who have had their basic human rights stolen a little bit of dignity and those bags will provide them with everything they need."

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
BBC
Suffolk

Don't Miss

The man died after an accident at Mendlesham Airstrip, Suffolk police confirmed

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Man in 60s dies after hang gliding accident in mid Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Jostling for the ball in the penalty area at Oxford.

Oxford United vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Town concede in stoppage time in Oxford draw

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The Poacher's Pocket in Saxmundham and one of the burgers from its takeaway menu

Food and Drink

'Food worth shouting about' - east Suffolk pub relaunches takeaway menu

Tom Swindles

person
CJ Green, Mark Ashton, Emma Ratzer, Olly Magnus, Beth Mosley, Charlie Jardine

Revealed: Full list of influential leaders named in this year's Suffolk 100

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon