More than 50 people stopped for driving offences along A14 and A11
- Credit: Nick Butcher
Suffolk police detected more than 60 driving offences on the A14 and A11 last week as part of a roads policing operation targeting commercial vehicles.
The countrywide initiative ran between Monday, March 15 to Sunday, March 21, with officers carrying out extra patrols in both marked and unmarked vehicles.
Officers from both the Joint Roads and Armed Policing Team and the Road Casualty Reduction Team and Suffolk Commercial Vehicle Unit conducted checks across the strategic road network, stopping a toal of 56 vehicles.
30 of these were HGVs and 26 were smaller goods vehicles.
A total of 63 offences were committed, which included seven overweight loads, two drivers not in proper control, two drivers using mobile phones, 17 drivers not wearing a seatbelt and one immigration and transportation offence.
Tim Passmore, Police and Crime Commissioner for Suffolk, said: "I am delighted to see our new commercial vehicle unit involved in this national campaign.
"This targeted roads policing unit was funded by the policing precept increase to last year’s council tax and it has had tremendous success to date.
"Keeping our roads safe and the traffic moving is so important, particularly on the A14.
"The A14 is a vital national gateway to the Port of Felixstowe – the largest container port in the country and we have a huge amount of commercial traffic which needs to be monitored for dangerous vehicles and driver offences. Events such as this day of action show just how important this enforcement is."