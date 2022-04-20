Suffolk police move to prevent 'devastating' thefts of rare birds' eggs

Sergeant Brian Calver of the Suffolk police rural wildlife team and a goshawk which is a rare species native to Suffolk. - Credit: Getty Images/Sarah Chambers

Suffolk police has joined efforts to stop the "potentially devastating impact" of rare birds' egg thefts.

Officers in the county are taking part in the annual operation to deter the theft of rare birds’ eggs now the nesting season is underway.

Operation Easter was developed in Scotland 25 years ago and engages forces across the UK under the leadership of the National Wildlife Crime Unit (NWCU).

The operation targets egg thieves by sharing intelligence to support enforcement action.

Sargent Brian Calver is part of the wildlife department in the police - Credit: Charlotte Bond

In recent years, the operation has also been expanded to cover some emerging trends of criminal behaviour such as the online trade in eggs and the disturbance of nests for photography.

According to police, the taking of wild bird eggs is a serious crime – whole clutches of eggs can be taken from some of the UK’s rarest birds with potentially devastating impacts and stored in secret collections.

Sergeant Brian Calver, of Suffolk police’s rural and wildlife team, said: “Operation Easter is embedded within wildlife crime policing and we work with colleagues across the country to deter this crime which can have a serious environmental impact.

We also want to highlight to the public the importance of this campaign in protecting many of our well-loved wild bird species.”

If you have any information on egg thieves, or those who disturb rare nesting birds without a license, you should contact your local police by phoning 101 and ask to speak to Sergeant Brian Calver.