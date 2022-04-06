Follow live: Suffolk police share real-time incidents in 10-hour Tweetathon

Live

Suffolk police are running a 10-hour Tweetathon on today to show the public the calls they face on a daily basis - Credit: LAUREN DE BOISE

Suffolk police are taking on a 10-hour Tweetathon, which will see officers tweet out real-time calls the control room receives throughout the day.

The Tweetathon will share details of real-time calls and enquiries received in the control room to offer an insight into the volume and varied demand officers face on a daily basis.

Follow our live blog below:

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.