Follow live: Suffolk police share real-time incidents in 10-hour Tweetathon

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:51 AM April 6, 2022
Updated: 11:08 AM April 6, 2022
Suffolk police are running a 24-hour Tweetathon on Thursday to show the public the calls they face o

Suffolk police are taking on a 10-hour Tweetathon, which will see officers tweet out real-time calls the control room receives throughout the day. 

The Tweetathon will share details of real-time calls and enquiries received in the control room to offer an insight into the volume and varied demand officers face on a daily basis.

Follow our live blog below:

