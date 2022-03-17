News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Prisoner committed two burglaries while on the run from Hollesley Bay

Michael Steward

Published: 7:00 PM March 17, 2022
Hollesley Bay

Robbie Burton absconded from Hollesley Bay prison

A prisoner who absconded from a Suffolk jail and committed two burglaries while on the run will be sentenced at the end of the month. 

Hollesley Bay prisoner Robbie Burton, 46, who is serving a five-year sentence for burglary and fraud offences, failed to turn up at a pick-up point on December 10 last year after being on temporary day release, Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard. 

Wayne Ablett, prosecuting, said Burton had been working within the community in Ipswich when he failed to attend the rendezvous for the prison bus. 

He spent two weeks on the run and committed two burglaries during that time before being caught on Christmas Eve in Southend. 

Burton will sentenced for the two burglaries at Basildon Crown Court sometime in the week commencing March 28. 

Appearing via video link before magistrates in Ipswich on Monday, Burton, of no fixed address, admitted being a prisoner unlawfully at large. 

Magistrates remanded Burton in custody and ordered his sentence for the absconding offence to take place at Basildon alongside the burglary offences. 

