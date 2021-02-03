Boy, 16, charged with drug offences following police raids

Published: 12:41 PM February 3, 2021

Arrests were made in Suffolk and Essex following the execution of drug warrants - Credit: Archant

A Suffolk teenager has been charged with drug dealing offences following a series of police raids in which eight people were arrested.

The 16-year-old, from Acton, near Sudbury, was charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin following his arrest on Tuesday.

Another 16-year-old boy, from Southend, has been charged with the same offences, along with Louie Wilderspin, 25, of Beach Road, Southend, and 19-year-old Albi Sinani, of North Road, Westcliff.

Four others arrested during a series of drug warrants will face no further action.

They included a teenager and two men arrested on suspicion of human trafficking offences.

As well as in Suffolk, the arrests took place at addresses in Southend, Westcliff, Leigh and Great Baddow.

Officers seized drugs from several addresses, including hundreds of wraps of a suspected Class A substance.