Thief who admitted spate of burglaries across Suffolk jailed

A thief who stole hundreds of pounds worth of goods from across Suffolk has been jailed for more than three years.

Reece Huggins, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday after admitting to 14 offences.

While the majority of the offences took place in Essex, one of the charges was for an incident at a beauty salon in Sudbury on February 17 this year.

Huggins, 24, chose to engage with Suffolk police's Operation Converter team, which encourages offenders to admit to further crimes.

He was investigated further and admitted five other burglaries in Suffolk.

This included two burglaries in Long Melford at some point between January 28 and March 1, two in Clare between March 1 and March 2 and one in Haverhill on February 20.

A total of £720 worth of goods were taken in these incidents and £2766 worth of damage was caused.

Huggins was sentenced to three years and four months in jail.

DC Barry Simpson, from the Op Converter team, said: "Once we engaged with Huggins and explained the ‘taken into consideration’ process, he then expressed a desire for a ‘clean slate’.

"This is a good example of cross border working with our colleagues and how we can secure positive outcomes for the victims of crime.

"It is also a salient reminder of how criminals operate - they do not recognise county borders and are just always on the look-out to exploit opportunities presented to them for their own greed and benefit."