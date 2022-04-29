News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Thief who admitted spate of burglaries across Suffolk jailed

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:41 PM April 29, 2022
Reece Huggins was jailed at Chelmsford Crown Court

Reece Huggins was jailed at Chelmsford Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

A thief who stole hundreds of pounds worth of goods from across Suffolk has been jailed for more than three years.

Reece Huggins, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday after admitting to 14 offences.

While the majority of the offences took place in Essex, one of the charges was for an incident at a beauty salon in Sudbury on February 17 this year.

Huggins, 24, chose to engage with Suffolk police's Operation Converter team, which encourages offenders to admit to further crimes.

He was investigated further and admitted five other burglaries in Suffolk.

This included two burglaries in Long Melford at some point between January 28 and March 1, two in Clare between March 1 and March 2 and one in Haverhill on February 20.

A total of £720 worth of goods were taken in these incidents and £2766 worth of damage was caused.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police release picture of man, 43, stabbed to death in Bury St Edmunds
  2. 2 Boy, 17, arrested on suspicion of murder as man killed in stabbing named
  3. 3 'Sadistic' child rapist could have 22 year prison sentence reduced
  1. 4 Pub where licence revoked over drug dealing applies for new licence
  2. 5 Pub with ‘secret’ cinema and smokehouse is now selling wood-fired pizzas
  3. 6 Flat bed lorry seized after driver caught without MOT and insurance
  4. 7 Insta-trending fashion brand opens new store in Suffolk
  5. 8 Boy, 16, arrested after drugs and taser found at Bury St Edmunds home
  6. 9 Suffolk A-roads face overnight disruption from roadworks
  7. 10 'I feel lost for words' - Suffolk deli crowned best in East Anglia

Huggins was sentenced to three years and four months in jail.

DC Barry Simpson, from the Op Converter team, said: "Once we engaged with Huggins and explained the ‘taken into consideration’ process, he then expressed a desire for a ‘clean slate’.

"This is a good example of cross border working with our colleagues and how we can secure positive outcomes for the victims of crime.

"It is also a salient reminder of how criminals operate - they do not recognise county borders and are just always on the look-out to exploit opportunities presented to them for their own greed and benefit."

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Sudbury News
Haverhill News

Don't Miss

The new Lidl supermarket in Sprowston Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Suffolk Live News

Lidl reveals three Suffolk towns where it wants to set up new stores

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
A Norfolk police officer is currently under investigation for allegedly sharing racist and misogynis

Suffolk Live News | Video

Man killed and woman in critical condition after double stabbing

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Concerns have been raised that people are urinating near waste bins and on the sea wall

East Suffolk Council

Reports of public urination as Felixstowe seafront toilets closed

Dominic Bareham

person
Suffolk police dealt with more than 400 calls overnight on New Year's Eve

Suffolk Constabulary | Updated

Suffolk police officer sacked for stealing dead man's belongings

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon