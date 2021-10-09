Suffolk man stole £17k while working as village hall treasurer
- Credit: Archant
The former treasurer of a Suffolk village hall who stole more than £17,000 in funds will be sentenced at the crown court.
While working as Kelsale Village Hall treasurer between February 16, 2018, and May 30, 2020, Andrew Bouton, 68, stole £17,896 and transferred the money into his own bank account.
The village hall, near Saxmundham, which is registered as a charitable trust, is run by a management committee of volunteer trustees.
Bouton, of Clay Hills Road, Kelsale cum Carlton, previously pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position on September 3, and an all-options pre-sentence report was ordered by magistrates.
Wayne Ablett, prosecuting, said there was a victim impact statement from one member of staff who said Bouton's behaviour had caused "significant distress".
Magistrates committed the case to the crown court for sentence on a date to be fixed.
Bouton, who was represented in court by solicitor Sue Threadkell, was granted unconditional bail ahead of his sentence.
