News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Suffolk man stole £17k while working as village hall treasurer

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 6:00 AM October 9, 2021   
Kelsale cum Carlton village hall. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Andrew Bouton worked as Kelsale Village Hall treasurer - Credit: Archant

The former treasurer of a Suffolk village hall who stole more than £17,000 in funds will be sentenced at the crown court. 

While working as Kelsale Village Hall treasurer between February 16, 2018, and May 30, 2020, Andrew Bouton, 68, stole £17,896 and transferred the money into his own bank account. 

The village hall, near Saxmundham, which is registered as a charitable trust, is run by a management committee of volunteer trustees. 

Bouton, of Clay Hills Road, Kelsale cum Carlton, previously pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position on September 3, and an all-options pre-sentence report was ordered by magistrates. 

Wayne Ablett, prosecuting, said there was a victim impact statement from one member of staff who said Bouton's behaviour had caused "significant distress". 

Magistrates committed the case to the crown court for sentence on a date to be fixed. 

Bouton, who was represented in court by solicitor Sue Threadkell, was granted unconditional bail ahead of his sentence. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Telecoms firm apologises as homeowner stuck with utility pole in driveway
  2. 2 Suffolk farmer is named the best in the country
  3. 3 Suffolk man found with 'extreme' pornographic images
  1. 4 Glass shards found glued to swings in children's play park
  2. 5 Man dies in industrial incident at plastics factory
  3. 6 Bungalow near 'fantastic white beaches' up for sale on Suffolk coast
  4. 7 Warning issued after person found selling petrol on social media in Suffolk
  5. 8 Anger over 'shrinking' of town centre car park
  6. 9 'The club will speak about it shortly' - Cook on fresh Nolan set-back
  7. 10 Road closures and timings as the Women's Tour returns to Suffolk
Suffolk Magistrates Court
Saxmundham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lucille Whiting (inset), from near Haverhill, could not get fuel to take her children to school

Suffolk Live

Suffolk mum lost out on £1,000 in earnings due to petrol shortages

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The indecent exposure took place in Church Terrace in Wickham Market

Suffolk Live

Police seek man who carried out 'lewd act' on car bonnet

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk has missed out on funding to boost local bus services.

Bus routes cancelled as drivers leave for HGV and delivery jobs

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Steve Evans guided Gillingham to tenth spot in League One - a place above Ipswich Town on points-per

Ipswich Town EFL Trophy

'Officials continually get worse' - Evans rants at ref after Town defeat

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon