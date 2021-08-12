Caravan set alight in suspected arson attack
- Credit: Google Maps
A caravan is thought to have been set alight deliberately in Bury St Edmunds.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the suspected arson attack, which took place on 11.10pm on Saturday, July 31 in Severn Road.
A spokesperson for Suffolk police said: "Police were called by the fire service to reports that a caravan was found alight in Severn Road.
"The caravan had been parked on a driveway of a residential address and the fire had also caused damage to the side of the building.
"It is thought that the fire may have been started deliberately."
Nobody was reported hurt as a result of the arson.
Witnesses or anyone who saw something or someone suspicious in the area, or who has any information are asked to contact Bury St Edmunds CID at Suffolk Police quoting reference 37/41925/21.
