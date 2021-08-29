Breaking
Man arrested as teenage girl fights for her life after collision
- Credit: Google Maps
A man has been arrested on suspicion of a dangerous driving offence following a collision which has left a teenage girl with life-threatening injuries.
The teenager, a pedestrian, was involved in the collision on the corner of Barrack Street and Challenge Way, in Colchester, just after 2.15am on Sunday, August 29.
The girl was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition, where she remains.
A spokesman for Essex Police said officers are supporting her loved ones at this time.
A 34-year-old local man, the driver of the Ford Kuga involved in the incident, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He remains in custody for questioning.
Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has any information about what happened, to get in touch by calling 101.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.
Those calling should quote CAD 200 of August 29.