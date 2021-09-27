News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Teenage girl punched in the face during robbery

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:11 PM September 27, 2021   
The incident took place in Walton on the Naze

The incident took place in Walton on the Naze - Credit: Google Maps

A teenage girl has been punched in the face following a robbery in a seaside town in Essex. 

It was reported to Essex Police that a teenage girl was assaulted at Princes Esplanade in Walton-on-the-Naze in the early hours of Monday, September 13.

The victim was punched in the face by a woman and during the incident her phone and purse was taken. 

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dash cam footage or has any information that may help with officer's enquiry, is asked to call Essex Police on 101 quoting crime reference 42/196848/21.

