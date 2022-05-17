News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Teenager arrested after six people injured on university campus

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:12 PM May 17, 2022
The University of Essex has since established a Jewish Society Picture: UNIVERSITY OF ESSEX

A teenager has been arrested after six people were injured at the University of Essex - Credit: Archant

A teenager has been arrested after six people were injured on a university campus.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance at the University of Essex campus at Wivenhoe Park, Colchester at about 6pm on Saturday.

According to Essex Police, six people suffered injuries in the incident.

However, their conditions are not believed to be serious.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and has been released on bail until Friday, June 10.

Anyone who saw anything or has any footage is asked to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 1088 on 101.

Essex Police
University of Essex
Colchester News

