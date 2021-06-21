Published: 10:26 AM June 21, 2021

A teenager has been charged with series of drug offences in Clacton

A teenager has been charged with a series of drug offences, including being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin in Clacton.

The 16-year-old, from Southport in Merseyside, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs as part of an investigation in the Clacton area.

Officers from Essex Police's Operation Raptor team, which specialises in tackling drugs and gang crime, stopped the boy in Lavender Walk, Jaywick on the afternoon on Friday, June 18.

He has since been charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, being concerned in the supply of heroin, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, and possession with intent to supply heroin.

The teenager appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Saturday, June 19 and is next due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Monday, June 21.