News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Teenager spat on, pushed and verbally assaulted in Aldeburgh

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:32 PM August 20, 2021   
Stock image.

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault that took place in Aldeburgh earlier this week

A teenager was spat on and pushed in an assault in Aldeburgh. 

The attack took place between 4.45pm and 4.50pm on Tuesday, August 17 in Saxmundham Road, Aldeburgh.

A 17-year-old boy was on his moped and was tailgated by a man in a silver Vauxhall Astra. 

The driver of the car overtook the teenager on the moped and stopped in front of him, causing him to brake sharply. 

The car driver then got out and approached the youth, pushing him and spitting in his face whilst being verbally aggressive.

He then got back in his car and drove off.

The suspect is described as about 6ft 2in tall, of slim build, with light brown hair, a tattoo on his right hand side of his face and was aged in his late 30s.

Most Read

  1. 1 Person dies after being hit by train
  2. 2 Road safety plea after tragic death of Thomas, 21, in crash
  3. 3 Pub owners fined nearly £60k after worker falls through cellar hatch
  1. 4 Ed Sheeran's Suffolk estate among UK's most-viewed celebrity homes
  2. 5 Barclays to decide future of rural branches in Suffolk and Essex
  3. 6 Man in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by car on A1017
  4. 7 Crashes at 'blackspot' A12 junction shows 'something needs to be done'
  5. 8 'I hadn’t planned on dropping to League One... the pressure attracts me' - Carroll excited to start Town career
  6. 9 Air ambulance lands on beach amid medical incident
  7. 10 Edmundson debut close, but mystery player out with sickness

Police understand there was a lady who was walking by who witnessed the incident. Officers believe she may have helpful information.

Any witnesses should call Halesworth police, quoting crime reference number 37/45702/21.

Suffolk Live
Aldeburgh News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Anthony McPartlin (left) and Declan Donnelly: Ian West/PA Wire

Suffolk Live

Ant and Dec's new TV game show recruiting people from Suffolk

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Home players celebrate after scoring the winning goal at Cheltenham Town.

Cheltenham Town vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Town let lead slip to lose at Cheltenham

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Both lanes were initially closed to traffic following a collision near Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live | Updated

Road near A12 reopens after police incident

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Manager Paul Cook at Cheltenham Town.

Cheltenham Town vs Ipswich Town

'A bit of sanity must prevail' - Cook on 2-1 defeat at Cheltenham

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon