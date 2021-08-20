Teenager spat on, pushed and verbally assaulted in Aldeburgh
A teenager was spat on and pushed in an assault in Aldeburgh.
The attack took place between 4.45pm and 4.50pm on Tuesday, August 17 in Saxmundham Road, Aldeburgh.
A 17-year-old boy was on his moped and was tailgated by a man in a silver Vauxhall Astra.
The driver of the car overtook the teenager on the moped and stopped in front of him, causing him to brake sharply.
The car driver then got out and approached the youth, pushing him and spitting in his face whilst being verbally aggressive.
He then got back in his car and drove off.
The suspect is described as about 6ft 2in tall, of slim build, with light brown hair, a tattoo on his right hand side of his face and was aged in his late 30s.
Most Read
- 1 Person dies after being hit by train
- 2 Road safety plea after tragic death of Thomas, 21, in crash
- 3 Pub owners fined nearly £60k after worker falls through cellar hatch
- 4 Ed Sheeran's Suffolk estate among UK's most-viewed celebrity homes
- 5 Barclays to decide future of rural branches in Suffolk and Essex
- 6 Man in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by car on A1017
- 7 Crashes at 'blackspot' A12 junction shows 'something needs to be done'
- 8 'I hadn’t planned on dropping to League One... the pressure attracts me' - Carroll excited to start Town career
- 9 Air ambulance lands on beach amid medical incident
- 10 Edmundson debut close, but mystery player out with sickness
Police understand there was a lady who was walking by who witnessed the incident. Officers believe she may have helpful information.
Any witnesses should call Halesworth police, quoting crime reference number 37/45702/21.