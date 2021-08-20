Teenager spat on, pushed and verbally assaulted in Aldeburgh

Published: 2:32 PM August 20, 2021

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault that took place in Aldeburgh earlier this week

A teenager was spat on and pushed in an assault in Aldeburgh.

The attack took place between 4.45pm and 4.50pm on Tuesday, August 17 in Saxmundham Road, Aldeburgh.

A 17-year-old boy was on his moped and was tailgated by a man in a silver Vauxhall Astra.

The driver of the car overtook the teenager on the moped and stopped in front of him, causing him to brake sharply.

The car driver then got out and approached the youth, pushing him and spitting in his face whilst being verbally aggressive.

He then got back in his car and drove off.

The suspect is described as about 6ft 2in tall, of slim build, with light brown hair, a tattoo on his right hand side of his face and was aged in his late 30s.

Police understand there was a lady who was walking by who witnessed the incident. Officers believe she may have helpful information.

Any witnesses should call Halesworth police, quoting crime reference number 37/45702/21.