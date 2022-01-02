Teen left with chipped tooth after being robbed by four men
- Credit: Archant
A 19-year-old boy has been left with multiple injuries after four men assaulted and robbed him in Colchester.
The teenager was walking along Salary Brook trail, near Sandpiper Close, at around 3.15pm on December 13, 2021 when the incident happened.
A group of four men confronted the victim and he was left with a broken tooth, a cut lip, and grazes to his ankle, wrist, back and face.
The attackers have all been described as between 22 and 25 years old.
Two of the men have been described as black, of athletic build, 5ft 10ins, with one wearing a grey sweatshirt and the other wearing black clothing.
The other two men have been described as being ‘mixed race’ and of medium build.
One is 6ft 3ins tall, with facial stubble, and wearing a black sweatshirt while the other is described as being more than 5ft 10ins tall and wearing black clothing.
Police are asking anyone with information, CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage to contact them.
Those with information can submit it to Essex police online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 42/291274/21.
Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.