Suspended sentence for teen who sexually assaulted 16-year-old girl

A Felixstowe teenager who sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl three years ago has been given a suspended sentence.

Harvey Windsor, now aged 19, was convicted of the attack, which took place in October 2018 when he was 16, by a jury at Ipswich Crown Court last month.

Windsor, of Grange Road, Felixstowe, was cleared of sexually assaulting another 16-year girl during a party in Millennium Woods, Kesgrave in July that year.

Sentence was adjourned until Thursday, March 24 for a pre-sentence report.

Sentencing Windsor to 15 months' detention in a young offenders’ institution suspended for two years, Recorder Jeremy Benson said he was sentencing him as a 16-year-old and said it was not Windsor’s fault the case had taken so long to come to court.

He said Windsor, who has no previous convictions, and the victim had both been under the influence of alcohol.

In addition to the suspended sentence, Windsor was ordered to do 120 hours' unpaid work and to take part in the Horizon sex offenders’ programme.

He was also given a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was banned from contacting the victim for 10 years.

He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.

During Windsor’s five-day trial the court heard that the victim of the sexual assault had agreed to let him stay the night in her brother’s bedroom.

Windsor had allegedly exposed himself to her before getting into bed with her and touching her sexually, despite her requests for him to stop.

The offence he was acquitted of related to him allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl during a party in Millennium Woods in Kesgrave.

During his trial Windsor denied that he a “nasty side” when he’d been drinking.

Giving evidence he said that both allegations were "completely not true”.

The jury heard eight character references from people who know Windsor and spoke highly of him.

A female work colleague described him as “ an exceptional young man” and said she had “complete trust” in him.

A female friend said Windsor “didn’t have a bad bone in his body” and another said he had never made her feel uncomfortable or unsafe.