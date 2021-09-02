Thieves steal bag from woman in her 80s in Marks and Spencer
- Credit: Google Maps
Thieves stole a bag containing cash, bank cards and keys from a woman in her 80s who was shopping in Marks and Spencer.
The victim was shopping in the clothes section of the Buttermarket, Bury St Edmunds store when she noticed the bag, which had been placed in a compartment on her walking aid, was missing.
Minutes later, a woman wearing a pink scarf over her head tried to withdraw cash from the victim’s accounts at a Shell garage cash machine in Newmarket Road. No cash was withdrawn.
The suspect left the scene in a red Mercedes.
Police would now like to trace a woman in her late 20s to early 30s, who was seen around the time of the incident at 12.15pm on Friday, August 27.
She is described as white, about 5ft 9in tall and with dark hair.
She was wearing a long, gold, sleeveless puffer jacket with jeans and black shoes.
Officers would also like to trace a second person who is described as white, of similar age and height and with dark hair.
She was wearing a black gilet with a white, long-sleeved top underneath, blue jeans and black trainers.
Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting incident reference number 37/47401/21.