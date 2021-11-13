Man arrested after attempted sexual assault is bailed

The Thetford man arrested over the attempted sexual assault of a young woman in Elveden has been released on police bail. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A man has been released on bail after being arrested in connection with an attempted sexual assault of a young woman in Elveden.

The attack happened between 11am and 12pm on Tuesday, November 9, along London Road - known locally as the old A11 - when a woman was assaulted by a man while she was jogging.

The woman was hit in the head and the male attempted to pull down her leggings before leaving the area.

On Friday, November 12, police arrested a man in his 30s from Thetford on suspicion of sexual assault and he was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The man has now been bailed to return to police on December 11.

Police had previously described the suspect as a white male, around 5ft 9ins tall with brown stubble on his face and was heard speaking with an English accent. He was also wearing a black puffer jacket with a hood up and was seen with a bike.

Road closures and a scene that were in place in London Road and the nearby area have now been lifted.

Police would still like to hear from any witnesses who were in the London Road area, particularly between the slip road junction with the A11 southbound and the Elveden Road junction, either walking or cycling between 10am and 1pm on Tuesday, November 10, or any motorists that passed through and have a dashcam fitted in their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team either by using the online portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363721O01-PO1 or by calling 101 and quoting reference: 37/63186/21.