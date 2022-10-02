Thieves continue to strike oil in Suffolk as fuel crisis deepens

More unlikely sources of fuel are being targeted as Suffolk Police revealed that criminals may be stealing cooking oil to convert it into biodiesel. - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Andrew Partridge

Thieves are continuing to strike at ever more unlikely fuel sources across Suffolk as the costs crisis deepens.

The county has been hit by a spate of heating oil thefts as prices spiked following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

But now more sources of fuel are being targeted. In recent days, police reported a car on the outskirts of Ipswich had had its fuel tank drilled and the petrol within drained.

Officers also say that criminals in the county are stealing cooking oil on a commercial basis to convert it into biodiesel.

Sgt Brian Calver, Suffolk's top rural police officer, said: "We know that large quantities of cooking oil are being stolen from food catering establishments and the thieves are transporting it in bulk, without the required permits and safety measures.

"At a time when many such businesses are experiencing financial pressures, this can have a significant impact on their ability to operate."

Sgt Calver urged business owners to take the following steps to stop themselves from becoming victims:

Store both new and used oil indoors, or consider keeping it in a strong cage

Ensure it is covered by both CCTV and security lighting

Agree a suitable time with your waste collector, ideally when staff are available and present

Check that the collector you're using is registered with Companies House as there are known to be fake companies operating

Sgt Calver has also predicted an increase in heating oil thefts as those who had previously been holding off gave in to the colder temperatures and ordered their winter supplies.

He said people need to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately, saying: "If anyone spots a vehicle following a heating oil delivery driver, jot down their registration number and a description of the car so you can report it immediately."

Suffolk's Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore encouraged people to "do everything you can to make it harder for criminals to steal your oil.

"We have had a few incidences and, unfortunately with the price of fuel and heating as it is, it's more likely to happen again in the future."

He added: "It's a high-value commodity and, while not much can be done in the short-term except keeping your gates closed and making it more difficult to find, please do report it to the police. They will do everything they can to bring these offenders to account."