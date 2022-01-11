Diabetic driver admits causing death of Harwich man by careless driving

Thomas Treadwell has pleaded guilty to careless driving at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A diabetic driver who was involved in a fatal head-on crash in which a 23-year-old motorist from Harwich died has admitted causing his death by careless driving.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday( January 11) was Thomas Treadwell, 31, of Langdon Hills, Basildon who has type I diabetes.

He denied causing the death of Aironas Gzimaila by dangerous driving on the A120 near Harwich but admitted causing his death by careless driving.

Prosecution counsel Richard Kelly said the plea to causing death by careless driving was acceptable to the prosecution and there wouldn’t be a need for a trial on the more serious charge.

The court heard that the fatal crash happened after Treadwell had a hypoglycaemic episode, where his blood sugar levels dropped.

Mr Gzimaila, from Harwich, died in a collision on the Tinker Street stretch of the A120, between Ramsey and Parkeston, on March 27, 2018.

He was driving a Ford Fiesta, which collided head-on with a Vauxhall Corsa driven by Treadwell at about 8.45pm. He died at the scene.

Treadwell will be sentenced on March 18 after a pre-sentence report has been prepared on him by the probation service.