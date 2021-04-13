Cannabis plants worth £100,000 seized from Suffolk house
- Credit: Suffolk Constabulary
Three people have been arrested after a cannabis factory was found in Sudbury.
Officers from Sudbury Safer Neighbourhood Team attended a property on Middleton Road in the town on Monday, April 12 at about 11.30am to speak to a male about an unrelated matter.
When inside the property officers uncovered a cannabis factory with around 150 plants with an estimated street value of £100,000.
A 17 year old male was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in a supplying controlled drug, and being involved in modern slavery offences, while a 44 year old male was arrested on suspicion of being involved in modern slavery offences, being concerned in supplying a controlled drug, as well as on suspicion of driving offences, including driving whilst disqualified and driving with no insurance.
A 20 year old male was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying controlled drugs.
All three were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police investigation Centre for questioning and all were subsequently released under investigation.
Enquiries into the incident are on-going and anyone with information about it should contact Sudbury police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/18085/21.
Officers would urge local residents and businesses to be vigilant to suspicious activity and anyone with information about drug-related activity in their community should contact Suffolk police.
The signs to spot for suspected cannabis factories include a strong or sickly sweet smell in the air; buildings with windows constantly blocked off; high levels of heat and condensation and the constant buzz of ventilation. Such operations would most likely have people coming and going from an address at unsociable hours too.