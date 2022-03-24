Three arrests after copper cable stolen from business in east Suffolk
- Credit: Google Maps
Three men have been arrested after copper cabling was stolen from a business in east Suffolk.
Police were called at about 1.45am on Tuesday to reports of a suspicious vehicle and people at a property in Sparrowhawk Road, Holton.
This followed an incident at the same location the previous night, where a large amount of copper cabling was stolen.
Police searched the area and stopped a Mercedes Sprinter van at about 2.45am.
Several tools were found within the vehicle, including bolt croppers, tin snips, screwdrivers and a hammer.
A 24-year-old man from Ipswich, along with a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old man, both from Dartford in Kent, were arrested on suspicion of theft and going equipped for stealing.
All three were taken to Great Yarmouth police investigation centre for questioning and have been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.
Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 17016/22.
Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.