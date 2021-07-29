News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Three teenagers arrested after suspected shoplifting in Bury St Edmunds

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:36 PM July 29, 2021   
Debenhams at the Arc shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds is now thought to be at risk after the collapse of Arcadia...

Three teenagers were arrested on suspicion of theft from a shop in Bury St Edmunds.  - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Three teenagers were arrested on suspicion of theft from a shop in Bury St Edmunds. 

Police were called at around 5.15pm on Tuesday, July 27, following reports of suspected shoplifting at the Arc shopping centre in the town. 

A spokesperson for Suffolk police, said: "The suspects were reported to be leaving the Cattle Market carpark in a silver vehicle.

"Officers located the vehicle in Fornham Road and arrested an 18-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man on suspicion of theft from a shop.

"They were also arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

"A third suspect, a 16-year-old boy, attempted to evade arrest and fled from police on foot.

"He was later detained on Avenue Approach and arrested on suspicion of theft from a shop."

Most Read

  1. 1 Boy, 5, in critical condition after incident at department store
  2. 2 Man arrested on suspicion of murdering Victoria Hall
  3. 3 Suffolk sprinter opens her 'dream' cafe at age of 25
  1. 4 Chaplin is Cook's 'assassin' who was once taught a tough lesson by the Town boss
  2. 5 Town could still move for another winger after Chaplin signing
  3. 6 'It was as if Covid didn't exist' - Latitude-goers report positive tests
  4. 7 Victoria Hall murder: Suffolk strangler Steve Wright reportedly arrested
  5. 8 Go-ahead for 150 new homes in Suffolk village
  6. 9 Superstitious nonsense or serious business? - Change on the way as Ipswich Town play the numbers game
  7. 10 Teenager who was diagnosed with cancer on birthday still chasing dream of becoming chef

All three suspects were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, and have since been released 

Suffolk Live
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Joe Piggott is congratulated on scoring at Colchester United

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: All-square as Town and U's share six goals

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Fenwicks in Colchester closed on Thursday and has not opened since Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Essex Live

Colchester town centre streets closed following concern over child

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Harry Taylor of The Poachers Pocket

Food and Drink

Family creates 50 new jobs by reviving two Suffolk pubs 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
George Edmundson has signed for Ipswich Town from Rangers

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town complete ninth signing as Edmundson joins from Scottish giants

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon