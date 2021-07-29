Three teenagers arrested after suspected shoplifting in Bury St Edmunds
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Three teenagers were arrested on suspicion of theft from a shop in Bury St Edmunds.
Police were called at around 5.15pm on Tuesday, July 27, following reports of suspected shoplifting at the Arc shopping centre in the town.
A spokesperson for Suffolk police, said: "The suspects were reported to be leaving the Cattle Market carpark in a silver vehicle.
"Officers located the vehicle in Fornham Road and arrested an 18-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man on suspicion of theft from a shop.
"They were also arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.
"A third suspect, a 16-year-old boy, attempted to evade arrest and fled from police on foot.
"He was later detained on Avenue Approach and arrested on suspicion of theft from a shop."
All three suspects were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, and have since been released