Three arrested on suspicion of fraud after police raid east Suffolk homes

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 2:43 PM April 1, 2022
Three men in east Suffolk have been released pending further investigation after "high value fraud offences" - Credit: Archant

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of fraud after police raided three homes in east Suffolk towns.

The arrests were made after police carried out search warrants at three addresses across Halesworth and Sibton, near Saxmundham, Suffolk police said.

A police spokesperson said the men were arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation, theft and criminal damage.

The properties were also searched by police.

The men were taken to Great Yarmouth police investigation centre for questioning and have been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

