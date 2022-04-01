Three arrested on suspicion of fraud after police raid east Suffolk homes

Three men in east Suffolk have been released pending further investigation after "high value fraud offences" - Credit: Archant

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of fraud after police raided three homes in east Suffolk towns.

The arrests were made after police carried out search warrants at three addresses across Halesworth and Sibton, near Saxmundham, Suffolk police said.

A police spokesperson said the men were arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation, theft and criminal damage.

31st March saw @EastKestrelTeam officers carry out search warrants at three addresses in @Halesworth assisted by @ScorpionTeam & CID. Warrants were in connection with a series of high value fraud offences. Arrests were made at all premises, so no more victims from this group

#187 — Halesworth Police (@HaleswrthPolice) April 1, 2022

The properties were also searched by police.

The men were taken to Great Yarmouth police investigation centre for questioning and have been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.