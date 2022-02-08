Police dog finds 14 small bags of white powder as officers arrest three men

Three men have been arrested in connection to drug offences in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket - Credit: Google Maps

Three men have been arrested in Stowmarket in connection with drug offences.

This follows an incident at about 1.30pm on Monday, February 7, where police had reason to stop a silver Citroen C5 on Gun Cotton Way.

A 23-year-old man fled the scene but was detained in Lark Close a short while later.

He was found to have been in possession of a large amount of cash and has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

A second man, aged 25, who was also in the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of money laundering, being concerned in the supply of drugs, possession of an offensive weapon and driving with no insurance or license.

Another man, aged 30, was arrested after police stopped another vehicle, a Citroen C4.

Following a search, a police dog located 14 small bags of white powder and some cash, which led to the man being arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

All three men have been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre.



