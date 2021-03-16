Trio sentenced for Colchester town centre assault

Published: 4:30 PM March 16, 2021

Three men who attacked two others in an "appalling and violent" assault in Colchester have avoided an immediate prison sentence.

Gurbir Dhillon, 22, Gurwinder Dhillon, 20, and Ethan Coombs, 19, attacked the two men on the town's High Street on March 13, 2020, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

There had been a "verbal exchange" between the two parties before the trio began punching and kicking the victims, James Lachkovic, prosecuting, told the court.

After the initial assault, the three men then pursued the two victims down the street and attacked them again, punching and kicking them, the court heard.

Both victims suffered sore ribs, lumps on their heads, and one suffered a cut to the bridge of his nose, Mr Lachkovic said.

In a victim personal statement, which was read in court, one of the men said he had "misgivings about going out for four or five weeks" following the attack.

The incident was captured on CCTV and all three men admitted their involvement in police interview, the court heard.

Coombs and Gurwinder Dhillon admitted they had been drinking and said they were around five out of 10 on a drunken scale at the time.

Gurbir Dhillon was driving and was sober, Mr Lachkovic said.

Cathryn Sutcliffe, representing Coombes, said her client made full admissions in police interview.

"He has never been in trouble before and, more importantly, has kept himself out of trouble since this offence," she said.

"This incident was very much out of character for him. He has expressed deep remorse for what has taken place."

Dominic Bell, for both Gurbir and Gurwinder Dhillon, said the offence was "positively out of character" for the brothers.

Mr Bell said it was a great shame the pair had lost their good character "over too many shots of brandy and an overreaction to what may or may not have been said".

Gurbir and Gurwinder Dhillon, both of Trinity Road, Gravesend, Kent, and Coombs, of Old Road West, Gravesend, each pleaded guilty to two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on February 10.

Sentencing the trio on Tuesday, Judge Emma Peters said following the interaction on the street, each man "became very violent, very quickly".

She said: "All three of you acted in a monstrous, violent and out of control way as you assaulted these two men.

"You all behaved appallingly and violently on that night."

Judge Peters sentenced the trio to eight months' imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, with 140 hours of unpaid work.

The men were also ordered to pay both victims £200 each, and costs of £150 each.

Gurbir and Gurwinder Dhillon must also complete up to 20 rehabilitation activity days.