Man tried to blame "disgusting" videos of child sex abuse on his brother

A Suffolk man who tried to blame his brother for “disgusting” indecent videos of children as young as three being sexually abused by adults which were found on his computer has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Timothy Arnold had blamed his brother for the videos during a magistrates court trial but following his conviction he admitted to a probation officer that he was in fact responsible for them, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Sentencing Arnold, Judge Emma Peters said that blaming his brother for the indecent videos was “low” but said she applauded him for his belated acceptance of his guilt.

She said one of the videos found in his possession was 26 minutes long and featured a three or four-year-old girl being abused by an adult male and another 59 minute video featured two pre-pubescent girls being sexually abused.

She described the videos as ‘disgusting” and said people like Arnold who sat in front of their computers in their home viewing such videos for enjoyment as “pathetic”.

Police seized a computer and a CD-ROM during a raid under the Protection of Children Act at Arnold’s home at 7am on April 30, 2019.

Emma Nash, prosecuting, said Arnold had denied being responsible for making five indecent videos of children and one still image and possessing eight extreme pornographic videos and eight still images featuring sexual intercourse with horses and dogs but was found guilty after a magistrates court trial.

Arnold, 58, of Mallow Walk, Haverhill, was sent to the Crown Court for sentence and on Monday, January 17, he was given a two-year jail sentence suspended for two years.

He was also given a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 40 days and ordered to attend a sex offenders’ treatment programme and to pay £300 costs.

He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for ten years and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for the same period.

The court that when the equipment was analysed it was found to contain four indecent videos of children in the most serious level A category and one video and one still image in category B.

He was also found in possession of eight extreme pornographic video and eight still images.

Kelly Fernandez-Lee, for Arnold, said her client had been taking “copious” amounts of painkillers which he’d purchased in the internet.