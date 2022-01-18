News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man with learning difficulties will not go to prison for sex offence

Published: 6:51 PM January 18, 2022
Timothy Green will return to Ipswich Crown Court in March - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A 36-year-old Felixstowe man with learning difficulties who admits engaging in sexual communication with a child has been told by a judge that she won’t send him to prison when he is sentenced in March.

Timothy Green, of Marina Gardens, Felixstowe, pleaded guilty at a plea hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (January 18)  to engaging in sexual communication with a child under 16 on April 20, 2020.

Judge Emma Peters told Green that although the offence crossed the custody threshold she would not send him to prison.

She ordered him to sign the sex offenders’ register on an interim basis and adjourned sentence until March 3 to allow a pre-sentence report to be prepared on him by the probation service.

She also adjourned the hearing to allow a sexual harm prevention order to be prepared by the prosecution.

Green is on bail.

