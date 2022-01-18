Man with learning difficulties will not go to prison for sex offence
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
A 36-year-old Felixstowe man with learning difficulties who admits engaging in sexual communication with a child has been told by a judge that she won’t send him to prison when he is sentenced in March.
Timothy Green, of Marina Gardens, Felixstowe, pleaded guilty at a plea hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (January 18) to engaging in sexual communication with a child under 16 on April 20, 2020.
Judge Emma Peters told Green that although the offence crossed the custody threshold she would not send him to prison.
She ordered him to sign the sex offenders’ register on an interim basis and adjourned sentence until March 3 to allow a pre-sentence report to be prepared on him by the probation service.
She also adjourned the hearing to allow a sexual harm prevention order to be prepared by the prosecution.
Green is on bail.
Most Read
- 1 Two Suffolk beaches named among best in Britain for a winter walk
- 2 Eight centre-backs Ipswich Town could turn to this month
- 3 A14 reopens after 'serious' crash involving three lorries
- 4 Suffolk landlord 'over the moon' to be named pub of the month
- 5 Woman who claimed council tax support had income of £100k per year
- 6 Meet the man who has documented the entire history of a Suffolk village
- 7 Frustration as temporary traffic lights left in place for nearly a year
- 8 Suffolk coastline to feature on BBC Winterwatch
- 9 Road closed while fire crews tackle Martlesham blaze
- 10 First look inside Ipswich's new Tim Hortons ahead of opening