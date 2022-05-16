News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Woman threatened with knife after getting money out at cashpoint

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:15 AM May 16, 2022
A woman was reportedly threatened with a knife after getting money out at the Sainsbury's at Tollgate

A woman was reportedly threatened with a knife after getting money out at the Sainsbury's at Tollgate - Credit: Google Maps

A woman was threatened with a knife after a man demanded she give him the money she withdrew from a cash machine near Colchester. 

A woman in her 30s had used the cashpoint at Sainsbury's at Tollgate at about 9.20am on Sunday, April 24, when she was approached by a man.

She reported he threatened her with a knife and demanded she hand over money.

The man walked off towards the car wash when a member of staff approached them.

He has been described as white, slim, 5ft 10ins tall, scruffy, aged between 40 and 50 and wearing jeans, white trainers and carrying a yellow high-vis vest.

Anyone with any information or who saw anything should contact Essex Police, quoting the crime reference number 42/82714/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Join our Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Essex Police
Essex Live News
Colchester News

Don't Miss

A man has died following a medical emergency in Sudbury

Suffolk Live News

Man dies after medical emergency near town centre

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
People flocked to the beach in Felixstowe to enjoy the September sunshine. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brow

Suffolk Live News

Two Suffolk beaches scoop prestigious 'Blue Flag' award

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Parents thought Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham had cancelled leavers day because of concerns over potential trouble

Parents uproar at Suffolk school's leavers day 'cancellation'

Dominic Bareham

person
Peterborough United's Jack Taylor celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Town showing interest in Peterborough midfielder

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon