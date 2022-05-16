Woman threatened with knife after getting money out at cashpoint

A woman was reportedly threatened with a knife after getting money out at the Sainsbury's at Tollgate - Credit: Google Maps

A woman was threatened with a knife after a man demanded she give him the money she withdrew from a cash machine near Colchester.

A woman in her 30s had used the cashpoint at Sainsbury's at Tollgate at about 9.20am on Sunday, April 24, when she was approached by a man.

She reported he threatened her with a knife and demanded she hand over money.

The man walked off towards the car wash when a member of staff approached them.

He has been described as white, slim, 5ft 10ins tall, scruffy, aged between 40 and 50 and wearing jeans, white trainers and carrying a yellow high-vis vest.

Anyone with any information or who saw anything should contact Essex Police, quoting the crime reference number 42/82714/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

