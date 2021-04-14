Ram-raid gang member absconds from Suffolk jail
- Credit: Suffolk police
A ram-raid gang member who is serving a six-and-a-half year sentence has absconded from a Suffolk prison.
Tommy Mitchell, aged 21, was found to be missing earlier this morning from Hollesley Bay jail, police said.
Mitchell was jailed in October 2019 for being part of a ram raid gang which caused £150,000 worth of damage in a year.
The gang stole £165,000 in smash and grab raids across the south of England, and eight other men were also jailed for their involvement.
Mitchell admitted two counts of conspiracy to commit burglary and one of conspiring to steal a motor vehicle.
He was sentenced to six years and six months at Chelmsford Crown Court.
Mitchell is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, of medium build and with brown hair. He has links to the Great Dunmow and Harlow areas of Essex.
Anyone who believes they have seen Tommy Mitchell, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101.
