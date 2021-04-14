News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Ram-raid gang member absconds from Suffolk jail

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 2:02 PM April 14, 2021   
Tommy Mitchell, 21, has absconded from Hollesley Bay

Tommy Mitchell, who has links to Dunmow and Harlow in Essex, has absconded from Hollesley Bay prison - Credit: Suffolk police

A ram-raid gang member who is serving a six-and-a-half year sentence has absconded from a Suffolk prison. 

Tommy Mitchell, aged 21, was found to be missing earlier this morning from Hollesley Bay jail, police said. 

Mitchell was jailed in October 2019 for being part of a ram raid gang which caused £150,000 worth of damage in a year. 

The gang stole £165,000 in smash and grab raids across the south of England, and eight other men were also jailed for their involvement. 

Mitchell admitted two counts of conspiracy to commit burglary and one of conspiring to steal a motor vehicle.

He was sentenced to six years and six months at Chelmsford Crown Court. 

Mitchell is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, of medium build and with brown hair. He has links to the Great Dunmow and Harlow areas of Essex.

Anyone who believes they have seen Tommy Mitchell, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101.

Most Read

  1. 1 Antiques Roadtrip star opens new Suffolk antiques shop
  2. 2 Cyclist dies after collision with car in Bury St Edmunds
  3. 3 Cafe owner 'very emotional' after mystery customer leaves £500 for staff
  1. 4 'Our supporters are tired and bored of us' - Cook on 3-0 loss at AFC Wimbledon
  2. 5 Matchday Live: Town beaten 3-0 after Harrop's red card
  3. 6 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 3-0 loss at AFC Wimbledon
  4. 7 'I am delighted to be joining. There is a lot of hard work that lies ahead' - Town's new CEO Ashton confirmed
  5. 8 Driver who killed 'dearly loved' man, 29, in crash is jailed
  6. 9 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 3-0 loss at AFC Wimbledon
  7. 10 AFC Wimbledon 3-0 Ipswich Town: Woeful Blues well-beaten at Plough Lane in 'season-defining' game

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

cumberland street woodbridge deaths

Video

National Trust 'deeply saddened' at death of volunteers in Woodbridge...

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Jonathan Metcalf

Murder-suicide probe after couple found dead in Woodbridge

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Portman Road, home of Ipswich Town

The money behind Ipswich Town's new owners

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
police in cumberland street woodbridge deaths

Suffolk Live | Video

Major police probe after man and woman found dead in Woodbridge

Brad Jones

Author Picture Icon