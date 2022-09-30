News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man wanted by police in connection with burglary

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:52 AM September 30, 2022
Updated: 12:04 PM September 30, 2022
Mugshot of Travis Watson

Travis Watson is wanted by police in connection with burglary and other offences in Needham Market - Credit: Google Maps

Police have released a picture of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Needham Market. 

Travis Watson from the Stowmarket area is wanted by police in connection with the burglary and other offences. 

The 21-year-old has been described as white, of medium build and with short dark hair. 

Anyone who believes they have seen Watson, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station. 

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via its online form

