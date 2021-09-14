Two arrested after man suffers suspected fractured eye socket in assault

Published: 2:48 PM September 14, 2021

Two arrested after man reportedly assaulted in Head Street Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

Police have arrested two people after a man in his 30s sustained serious facial injuries in a suspected assault.

Essex police were called to Head Street just before 1.45am on Saturday, September 11, to reports a man had been assaulted.

They arrived to find the victim had sustained what is thought to be a fractured eye socket, broken nose, and broken hand in the incident.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Two men from Colchester — aged 19-years-old and 22-years-old — were arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to cause grievously bodily harm and actual bodily harm.

"They have both since been released under investigation."

Anyone with any information should contact Essex Police online quoting incident 94 of September 11.