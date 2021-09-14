News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Two arrested after man suffers suspected fractured eye socket in assault

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:48 PM September 14, 2021   
Two arrested after an assault in Head Street Colchester

Two arrested after man reportedly assaulted in Head Street Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

Police have arrested two people after a man in his 30s sustained serious facial injuries in a suspected assault.

Essex police were called to Head Street just before 1.45am on Saturday, September 11, to reports a man had been assaulted.

They arrived to find the victim had sustained what is thought to be a fractured eye socket, broken nose, and broken hand in the incident. 

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Two men from Colchester — aged 19-years-old and 22-years-old — were arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to cause grievously bodily harm and actual bodily harm. 

"They have both since been released under investigation."

Anyone with any information should contact Essex Police online quoting incident 94 of September 11.

You may also want to watch:

Essex Live
Essex Police
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Town manager Paul Cook yell instructions from the touchline.

'One of my toughest days in management' - Cook on 5-2 loss to Bolton

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A car has crashed into the front of the M&S Foodhall in Martlesham Heath

Suffolk Live

Car ploughs into front of M&S Foodhall

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Conor Chaplin, Cameron Burgess and Rekeem Harper after Bolton Wanderers had scored their fifth.

Opinion

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 5-2 home loss to...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The coronavirus infection rate in Ipswich and West Suffolk has risen Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus

Revealed: The 30 Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon