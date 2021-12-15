News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Police dog chases down man who allegedly assaulted officer in Colchester

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:16 PM December 15, 2021
A police officer has been treated for facial injuries after an assault in Colchester

A police officer has been treated for facial injuries after an assault in Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

A police dog helped chase down a man who allegedly assaulted a police officer in Colchester last week.

Two men were arrested after an assault left a police officer with facial injuries. 

The incident happened at about 11.30pm on Friday, December 10 when the officer attempted to stop a man in the Hazell Avenue area of Colchester. 

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault by beating an emergency worker and theft.

"A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault by beating an emergency worker and possession of drugs."

One of the men was found by a police dog at the Essex Police Dog Section. On Twitter, officers from the dog section said: "The ‘brave’ man ran off to escape arrest.

"Police dog Vin joins the search and as Vin sniffs closer and closer the man becomes less brave and gives up.

Most Read

  1. 1 Six arrested and pub stripped of licence after police crackdown
  2. 2 Seven confirmed Omicron cases in Suffolk with over 400 more suspected
  3. 3 Town team news ahead of Barrow FA Cup replay
  1. 4 Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates in Suffolk
  2. 5 Husband killed wife before taking his own life, coroner concludes
  3. 6 Magician who 'disappeared' with customers' cash says he 'ran out of money'
  4. 7 Terrestrial TV, the FA Cup and Ipswich Town... hold on tight folks
  5. 8 'They'll need to go back to basics' - Butcher on Town manager search
  6. 9 Half-brothers dodged £360,000 VAT bill after lying about car sales income
  7. 10 Lack of PCR tests available in Suffolk

"We wish our colleague a full and quick recovery."

Both men have been released under investigation. 

Essex Police
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The new cafe and shop will open on the edge of Metfield

Retail

Village set to welcome Suffolk Jungle Room cafe and shop

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Liam Manning, Michael Appleton, Neil Warnock and Lee Johnson could all be in the frame to replace Paul Cook

Football

Revealed: Who fans want as new Ipswich Town boss

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Pasture land at Peasenhall where 12 homes could be built

East Suffolk Council

Objections lodged over plans for affordable homes in Suffolk village

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Yvonne Norcott

NHS

Suffolk woman who survived two liver transplants died suddenly from sepsis

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon