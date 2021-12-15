Police dog chases down man who allegedly assaulted officer in Colchester
- Credit: Essex Police
A police dog helped chase down a man who allegedly assaulted a police officer in Colchester last week.
Two men were arrested after an assault left a police officer with facial injuries.
The incident happened at about 11.30pm on Friday, December 10 when the officer attempted to stop a man in the Hazell Avenue area of Colchester.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault by beating an emergency worker and theft.
"A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault by beating an emergency worker and possession of drugs."
One of the men was found by a police dog at the Essex Police Dog Section. On Twitter, officers from the dog section said: "The ‘brave’ man ran off to escape arrest.
"Police dog Vin joins the search and as Vin sniffs closer and closer the man becomes less brave and gives up.
"We wish our colleague a full and quick recovery."
Both men have been released under investigation.