Two arrested on suspicion of murder after woman in 30s dies

Published: 12:54 PM August 8, 2021

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman at a property in New Cheveley Road, Newmarket - Credit: Google Maps

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Newmarket.

Officers were called just after 10.10pm on Saturday to a property in New Cheveley Road in the town.

An ambulance attended the scene, but a woman, aged in her 30s, was pronounced dead a short time later.

Shortly after the incident, police arrested two men, aged 57 and 50, on suspicion of murder.

Both men are from Newmarket and remain in police custody for questioning by detectives.

Early enquiries have led detectives to believe that this was an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the local community.

A cordon remains in place at the scene while an investigation continues.

Next of kin have been informed, police said.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact the joint major investigation team on 101, quoting 37/43271/21.

Information can also be reported online here or to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.