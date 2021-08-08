News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Breaking

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after woman in 30s dies

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 12:54 PM August 8, 2021   
Two men have been arrested following a woman's death in New Cheveley Road, Newmarket

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman at a property in New Cheveley Road, Newmarket - Credit: Google Maps

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Newmarket. 

Officers were called just after 10.10pm on Saturday to a property in New Cheveley Road in the town. 

An ambulance attended the scene, but a woman, aged in her 30s, was pronounced dead a short time later.

Shortly after the incident, police arrested two men, aged 57 and 50, on suspicion of murder.

Both men are from Newmarket and remain in police custody for questioning by detectives. 

Early enquiries have led detectives to believe that this was an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the local community.

A cordon remains in place at the scene while an investigation continues. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk this weekend
  2. 2 Orwell Bridge shut both ways due to police incident
  3. 3 Man arrested over 'causing public nuisance' on Orwell Bridge as A14 fully reopens
  1. 4 Matchday Recap: Local boy Bonne finds leveller in stoppage time
  2. 5 7 of the best restaurants in Suffolk picked by readers
  3. 6 Trapped A14 drivers to be turned around but Orwell Bridge remains closed
  4. 7 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-2 draw with Morecambe
  5. 8 Ipswich Town 2-2 Morecambe: Bonne secures dramatic point on opening day
  6. 9 Stu says: Five observations following Town's 2-2 draw with Morecambe
  7. 10 'We've got to be given time to grow' - Cook on 2-2 draw with Morecambe

Next of kin have been informed, police said. 

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact the joint major investigation team on 101, quoting 37/43271/21.

Information can also be reported online here or to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111. 

Newmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gina Cornai is the new landlady of the Butchers Arms near Leiston

Suffolk Live

Dog-friendly pub set to reopen in east Suffolk after major revamp

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Film set located in Bawdsey have started filming The Power Resume Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk Live

Film crews begin shooting Amazon show in Suffolk village

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town are closing in on deals for Louie Barry and Michael Jacobs

Football | Exclusive

Town closing in on deals for Portsmouth's Jacobs and young Villa star Barry

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Sam Finley has a hand full of Flynn Downes shirt, but it was the Town player who was adjudged to hav

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Swansea swoop for Downes

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon