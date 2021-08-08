Breaking
Two arrested on suspicion of murder after woman in 30s dies
- Credit: Google Maps
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Newmarket.
Officers were called just after 10.10pm on Saturday to a property in New Cheveley Road in the town.
An ambulance attended the scene, but a woman, aged in her 30s, was pronounced dead a short time later.
Shortly after the incident, police arrested two men, aged 57 and 50, on suspicion of murder.
Both men are from Newmarket and remain in police custody for questioning by detectives.
Early enquiries have led detectives to believe that this was an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the local community.
A cordon remains in place at the scene while an investigation continues.
Most Read
- 1 Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk this weekend
- 2 Orwell Bridge shut both ways due to police incident
- 3 Man arrested over 'causing public nuisance' on Orwell Bridge as A14 fully reopens
- 4 Matchday Recap: Local boy Bonne finds leveller in stoppage time
- 5 7 of the best restaurants in Suffolk picked by readers
- 6 Trapped A14 drivers to be turned around but Orwell Bridge remains closed
- 7 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-2 draw with Morecambe
- 8 Ipswich Town 2-2 Morecambe: Bonne secures dramatic point on opening day
- 9 Stu says: Five observations following Town's 2-2 draw with Morecambe
- 10 'We've got to be given time to grow' - Cook on 2-2 draw with Morecambe
Next of kin have been informed, police said.
Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact the joint major investigation team on 101, quoting 37/43271/21.
Information can also be reported online here or to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.