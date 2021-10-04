Two arrests after police raid suspected illegal puppy farms
Two people have been arrested after police raided properties in Leiston in connection with illegal dog breeding.
Officers from Suffolk police and East Suffolk Council's environmental protection team executed warrants at two addresses in the town last Thursday.
An East Suffolk Council spokesman confirmed two people had been arrested in connection with illegal and unlicensed dog breeding and sales of puppies.
East Suffolk community leaders have now urged people interested in buying puppies to carry out checks and ensure their breeders are licensed.
James Mallinder, East Suffolk Council's cabinet member for the environment, said: "Our officers are experts in animal licensing matters and will continue to work with Suffolk police and local veterinary practices to shut down illegal and cruel activities like this when they are found in our area.
"Animal welfare is an important priority at East Suffolk and we also ask residents to check and check again that when purchasing a puppy, it’s from a reputable breeder."
