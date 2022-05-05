Boys, 12 and 16, arrested on suspicion of arson after motorbike set on fire
- Credit: Google Maps
Two boys have been arrested on suspicion of arson and theft of a motor vehicle after a motorcycle was set on fire.
The incident happened shortly after 2am on Thursday when fire crews were called to a motorbike on fire in Stalin Road, Colchester.
According to Essex Police, the force found "significant damage" had been caused to the vehicle and parts of the front of a nearby home had been charred.
Essex Police said: "The fire did not spread into the home thanks to quick-thinking actions of the homeowner and a fast response from the fire service."
The two boys who were arrested, who were aged 12 and 16, remain in custody for questioning.
Police have also said they are investigating two people acting suspiciously in Rowhedge on the evening before the incident.
The force believes they were wearing dark clothes and balaclavas.
Anyone who witnessed either incident or has any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage is asked to contact Essex Police quoting crime reference 42/112017/22.
Join our Colchester Life Facebook group for all the latest news from in and around Colchester.