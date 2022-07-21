News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Boys, 13 and 15, arrested after teenager assaulted in village

Tom Swindles

Published: 4:54 PM July 21, 2022
Updated: 4:55 PM July 21, 2022
Two teenage boys have been arrested after an assault in Bures

Two teenage boys have been arrested after an assault in Bures - Credit: Suffolk police

Two boys, aged 13 and 15, have been arrested after a teenager was assaulted in a village on the Suffolk and Essex border.

Police attended a park area near to Nayland Road in Bures at about 3.20pm on Sunday, July 17, following reports of an altercation between a number of individuals in the area in which a teenage male had been assaulted.

The victim was punched and kicked and suffered a head injury.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, however his injuries are not believed to be serious.

Two teenagers from the Colchester area were subsequently arrested.

A 13-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was since been released under investigation.

A 15-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of ABH before being released under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sudbury Neighbourhood Response Team, quoting reference 37/45329/22.

Author Picture Icon
person
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon