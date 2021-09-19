News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Two cars set alight in two different streets

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:54 PM September 19, 2021   
One of the cars was set alight in Queen Street

One of the cars was set alight in Queen Street - Credit: Google Maps

Two cars were set alight in two different streets in Brightlingsea.

Police were called to reports that a Volkswagen Golf, parked in Queen Street, and a Toyota Aygo parked in Spring Road were on fire just before 12.15am on Saturday.

A Ford Fiesta parked near the Toyota also suffered fire damage.  

During their enquiries, police officers were told another car parked in Spring Road had been entered and searched.

Nothing is believed to have been stolen.

Officers are now asking residents to be vigilant and double check their vehicles are locked.

They should also make sure any items of value are removed or out of sight.

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: Town close out game to secure big win
  2. 2 Cook proud of players after Town hold on for elusive first win
  3. 3 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 Lincoln win
  1. 4 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich's 1-0 win at Lincoln
  2. 5 Watch Town CEO Ashton wildly celebrate Lincoln win with Town fans
  3. 6 Lincoln City 0-1 Ipswich Town: Bonne does the business as Blues earn first win
  4. 7 Major Lowestoft road partially closed due to police incident
  5. 8 A14 blocked after three vehicle crash
  6. 9 The best roast dinners in Suffolk as chosen by our readers
  7. 10 Concerns as 12 Suffolk landfill sites could contain 'hazardous material'

Police are continuing to investigate and are keen to speak with anyone who was in the area between 11.30pm on Friday and 12.30am on Saturday and who saw any suspicious activity, or has any CCTV footage covering the area.

Contact police on 101, quoting crime reference number 42/200800/21.

Essex Live
Clacton-on-Sea News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ed Sheeran has hinted at when the 2022 tour dates for his = tour will be announced. 

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran hints at new tour dates and reveals favourite Suffolk beer

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Southwold's High Street regularly has bunting lofted above the buildings

Suffolk Live

7 of Suffolk's prettiest streets

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Teddy Bishop will be part of the Lincoln side facing Ipswich Town this weekend

Football | Interview

Bishop on his 'brutal' Ipswich exit and why he's loving life at Lincoln

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Stevie Ainsworth, former drug addict who has turned his life around, pictured with his family, wife

Former addict marries 'guardian angel' after years of 'hell'

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon