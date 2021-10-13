Pair charged with murder of Bury man to appear in Crown court

Published: 10:34 AM October 13, 2021

Two men charged with the murder of Neil Charles have appeared in Suffolk Magistrates' Court this morning - Credit: Suffolk police/Supplied by the family

Two men charged with murdering a 47-year-old from Bury St Edmunds have appeared in court via video link this morning.

David King, 55, and 18-year-old Edward King, both of Radnor Close, Bury, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court this morning via video link from Bury Police Investigation Centre.

Neil Charles suffered a serious stab wound following an incident in Winsford Road on the Moreton Hall estate on Sunday, June 20.

He died from his injuries two days later after the incident.

The pair have been remanded in custody and will appear at Ipswich Crown Court at 3.30pm this afternoon.