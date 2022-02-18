Fight breaks out between two groups of youths in Suffolk town

Nine young people have been involved in an incident of violent disorder in Bury St Edmunds.

It took place on King's Road at 5.15pm on Wednesday, February 16.

Six youths were following a group of three youths from the town centre and on to King's Road when they started shouting.

This turned into a fight between the groups which resulted in some minor injuries for some of the nine involved.

Officers are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident, know who was involved, have dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage of the incident to contact Bury St Edmunds Police quoting crime number 37/9938/22.

You can contact police via their website, emailing kate.lane@suffolk.police.uk or by calling 101.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

