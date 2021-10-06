News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Officers praised after stopping man with shotgun from killing children

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 6:11 PM October 6, 2021   
Two Suffolk police officers have been nominated for a national police bravery award

Two Suffolk police officers have been nominated for a national police bravery award - Credit: Suffolk police

Two unarmed police officers who stopped a shotgun-wielding man in a domestic incident have been nominated for a national police bravery award. 

PC Jordan Tuck and PC Pete French, of Suffolk Constabulary, were called to an address in Great Cornard in September 2019 where they were confronted by the armed suspect who refused to drop the weapon. 

The man then proceeded to pour petrol over a shed and set light to it, which threatened next door properties. 

The two officers managed to rescue three children and an adult from the property. 

As the officers waited for armed back up, the suspect dropped the weapon to the ground and appeared to be less agitated, which gave the officers an opportunity to get him and the shotgun under control.  

Suffolk Police Federation chair Darren Harris said the officers had been understandably fearful for their lives, but that had not stopped them from saving the lives of everyone in the house.

Due to the 2020 award ceremony being cancelled, the Police Federation plans to meet this year on October 12 and December 9 to say thank you to its 2020 and 2021 winners on a national stage.

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk mum lost out on £1,000 in earnings due to petrol shortages
  2. 2 Matchday Recap: Town secure Papa John's Trophy win
  3. 3 Bus routes cancelled as drivers leave for HGV and delivery jobs
  1. 4 Road reopens after stuck lorry
  2. 5 9 pictures show flooding across Suffolk
  3. 6 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-0 win at Gillingham
  4. 7 'Officials continually get worse' - Evans rants at ref after Town defeat
  5. 8 'Lads took their opportunity' - Cook on 2-0 Trophy win at Gillingham
  6. 9 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-0 Gillingham win
  7. 10 A143 near Bury St Edmunds closed after three-car crash
Suffolk Live
Sudbury News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Check out some of the best fireworks displays and Bonfire Night celebrations in Somerset for 2021

Suffolk Live

Council make 'difficult decision' to cancel Needham Market fireworks

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Denham Road in Dalham, near Newmarket, has been closed after a crash

Suffolk Live

Bus driver dies after crash in village near Newmarket

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A police officer has been stationed outside a property in Bury St Edmunds

Suffolk Live | Updated

Two arrested after man stabbed in Bury St Edmunds

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Armed police were called to an address in Braintree (stock image) Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Suffolk Live

Man arrested after armed police search Glemsford property

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon