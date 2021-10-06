Officers praised after stopping man with shotgun from killing children

Published: 6:11 PM October 6, 2021

Two Suffolk police officers have been nominated for a national police bravery award - Credit: Suffolk police

Two unarmed police officers who stopped a shotgun-wielding man in a domestic incident have been nominated for a national police bravery award.

PC Jordan Tuck and PC Pete French, of Suffolk Constabulary, were called to an address in Great Cornard in September 2019 where they were confronted by the armed suspect who refused to drop the weapon.

The man then proceeded to pour petrol over a shed and set light to it, which threatened next door properties.

The two officers managed to rescue three children and an adult from the property.

As the officers waited for armed back up, the suspect dropped the weapon to the ground and appeared to be less agitated, which gave the officers an opportunity to get him and the shotgun under control.

Suffolk Police Federation chair Darren Harris said the officers had been understandably fearful for their lives, but that had not stopped them from saving the lives of everyone in the house.

Due to the 2020 award ceremony being cancelled, the Police Federation plans to meet this year on October 12 and December 9 to say thank you to its 2020 and 2021 winners on a national stage.